Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $102,209,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,445.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,410.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,281.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The company has a market cap of $996.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Aegis raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,517.30.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

