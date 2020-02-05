Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,565.10.

GOOG stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,448.23. 1,984,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,313. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,410.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,281.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,024.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 54.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,044,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

