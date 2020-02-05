Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Position Increased by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,000 shares during the quarter. Altice USA makes up 26.0% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $234,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,521. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

