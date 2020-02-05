Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Trading 1.7% Higher

Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), 102,814 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 830% from the average session volume of 11,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.38 ($0.10).

The stock has a market cap of $15.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.11.

In other news, insider Steven Poulton bought 2,675,481 shares of Altus Strategies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £133,774.05 ($175,972.18).

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects in Morocco, Mali, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Liberia, and Côte d'Ivoire.

