Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.04. Amarin posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. TheStreet raised Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Svb Leerink boosted their target price on Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Amarin has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

