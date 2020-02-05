Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.35. 37,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

