Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.35. 37,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.