Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ameren by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.17.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

