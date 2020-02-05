Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,076,000 after buying an additional 948,038 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,659,000 after buying an additional 378,279 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 287.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 329,509 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 299,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

