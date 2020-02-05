America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil continues to witness strength across end markets coupled with innovative product offerings. With a steady surge in subscriber base, the company has strengthened its position in core markets. It is the only carrier to offer 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Austria with speed up to 10 times faster than 4G to enable subscribers to enjoy voice and video in high definition. America Movil’s constant efforts to augment its product portfolio with the acquisition of wireless spectrums are noteworthy. The company remains focused on its cost-cutting program, particularly in Latin America, which is expected to improve its profitability. However, stringent switching policy has led to customer churn in Central America, while Peru and Ecuador remain near-term concerns for America Movil.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 17.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 297.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

