America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.41

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.41 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 69320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMX. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,985,000 after buying an additional 487,330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 161,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.