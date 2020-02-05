American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) vs. EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Head to Head Analysis

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Airlines Group and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $45.77 billion 0.27 $1.69 billion $4.90 5.80 EHang N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than EHang.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of American Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Airlines Group and EHang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 4 5 6 0 2.13 EHang 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Airlines Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.85, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. Given American Airlines Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than EHang.

Profitability

This table compares American Airlines Group and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group 3.68% -1,414.94% 3.57% EHang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Airlines Group beats EHang on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

