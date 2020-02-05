Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.94. 19,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.29. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $174.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

