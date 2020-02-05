Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $173.28 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.57 and a 1-year high of $174.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

