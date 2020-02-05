Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director Purchases $103,773.20 in Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 223,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,062. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,351,000 after buying an additional 1,450,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 546,096 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,748,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 537,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABCB. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

