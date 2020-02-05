Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.92. Amyris shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 4,562,294 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L John Doerr acquired 10,505,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $30,151,221.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,380.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $301.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,364,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 710,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 488,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 325,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 461.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 305,029 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

