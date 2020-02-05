Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.60. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $74.46.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $34,955.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $35,072.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,900,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.