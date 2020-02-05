Analysts Anticipate Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.45). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Epizyme.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of EPZM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. 7,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,525. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.76.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $53,757.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $124,152.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,127.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Epizyme by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

