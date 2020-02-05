Analysts Anticipate Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Solar Capital also posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 43.03% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $22.50 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

In related news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Talarico acquired 7,150 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Solar Capital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Solar Capital by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Solar Capital by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Solar Capital by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. 7,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,106. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

