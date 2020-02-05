Analysts Anticipate Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Timken posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Timken.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

TKR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 900,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. Timken has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $58.78.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $786,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,410,274. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Timken by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Timken by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Timken by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Timken by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 53,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Timken by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

