Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,859,146 shares of company stock worth $19,722,359 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 19,040,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,024,467. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

