Analysts Offer Predictions for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ono Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company's products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treating malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets for type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease treatment; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.