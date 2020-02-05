Analysts Set $35.25 Target Price for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $35.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CNB Financial an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 13,803.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 2,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

