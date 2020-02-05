Analysts Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Target Price at $46.67

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $34.37. 246,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,695. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.