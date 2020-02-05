Analysts Set AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) PT at $4.47

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.47.

Several brokerages have commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 target price (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 28,185,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,944,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AMBEV S A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,989,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AMBEV S A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,788,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,903,000 after purchasing an additional 276,024 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435,660 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AMBEV S A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,440,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in AMBEV S A/S by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 5,221,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

