Analysts Set Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Price Target at $4.30

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

XOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $52,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 2,285,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.07. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

