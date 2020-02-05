Analysts Set FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target at $18.79

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 1,519.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,642 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,082 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter worth about $8,676,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter worth about $322,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

