Analysts Set Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Target Price at $21.80

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 105,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $858.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.