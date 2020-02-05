Analysts Set Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Target Price at GBX 237.57

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.71 ($2.96).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 190.75 ($2.51). The company had a trading volume of 5,161,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89). The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders purchased 300,128 shares of company stock worth $70,229,880 in the last 90 days.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.