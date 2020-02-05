Analysts Set Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) PT at $23.80

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,527,000.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 233,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,439. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

