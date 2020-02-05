Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 5th (HBM, HUM, IFXA, SMAR, SMCAY, SMMT, SPWR, SQNS, SQNXF, SREV)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 5th:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $345.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SunPower is one of the most forward-integrated solar companies, having more than a decade-long experience in designing, manufacturing and supplying large-scale solar systems. Currently, the company aims to leverage its experience in commercial solar-plus-storage and adapt that to the residential market. Shares of SunPower have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, the company is witnessing a significant reduction in demand within its Power Plant market owing to policy changes in China last year. This increases the pressure on standard efficiency and commodity panel pricing, which adversely impacts factory utilization rates and the suppliers’ margin. China's persistent trade and currency disputes with the United States is also hurting the stock.”

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

