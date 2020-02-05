Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Meggitt (MGGT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Meggitt (LON: MGGT) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 660 ($8.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Meggitt had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 736 ($9.68) to GBX 799 ($10.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Meggitt is now covered by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Meggitt had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Meggitt had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 494 ($6.50).

LON:MGGT traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 665.40 ($8.75). 5,376,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 672.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 631.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. Meggitt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.97.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.