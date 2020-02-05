Analyzing Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paypal and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypal 0 4 26 0 2.87 Waitr 0 3 3 0 2.50

Paypal presently has a consensus price target of $127.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.74%. Waitr has a consensus price target of $7.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2,122.92%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than Paypal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Paypal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Waitr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paypal and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypal $17.77 billion 7.88 $2.46 billion $2.45 48.67 Waitr $69.27 million 0.35 -$34.31 million ($2.18) -0.15

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paypal and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypal 13.84% 17.33% 5.71% Waitr -168.78% -48.18% -25.99%

Summary

Paypal beats Waitr on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

