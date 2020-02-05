Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. First Analysis upgraded Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.80.

ANIK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. 206,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,208. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $1,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,607.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 49,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

