Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $103,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Anthem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 74,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Anthem by 77.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $17.52 on Wednesday, reaching $290.90. 1,147,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,498. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.23.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.77.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

