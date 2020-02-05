Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 217,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of AON stock opened at $226.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $156.09 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

