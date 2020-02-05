Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.44, 318,325 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,770,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

The stock has a market cap of $114.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

