Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Raised by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 801.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 71.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.94.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.