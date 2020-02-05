Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 255.87% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.
Shares of ABUS opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.
See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.