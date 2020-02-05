Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 255.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

