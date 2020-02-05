ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Stephens

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of ARCB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.63. 210,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $569.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.89.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

