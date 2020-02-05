Arcblock Market Capitalization Reaches $16.90 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.03041267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00201476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00133665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Bithumb, BitMart, LBank, Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin, DDEX, DragonEX, OKEx, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.