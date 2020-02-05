Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading Down 6.3%

Ardea Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) shares were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 29,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 14,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

About Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, scandium, gold, zinc, silver, and lead deposits. Its principal projects include the Kalgoorlie nickel project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and the Lewis Ponds project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

