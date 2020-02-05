Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.43

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $15.63. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 8,335 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 206,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 556.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

