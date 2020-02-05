Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.43

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $15.63. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 8,335 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC)
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
