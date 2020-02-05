Argus Lowers Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has $102.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 987,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,425. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.36.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

