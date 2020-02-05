Ark (ARK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002172 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and COSS. Ark has a total market cap of $24.45 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,265,222 coins and its circulating supply is 117,950,960 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, COSS, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cryptomate and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

