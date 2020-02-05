Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Posts Earnings Results

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.

ARTW traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

In other Arts-Way Manufacturing news, Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. bought 41,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $71,967.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 56,581 shares of company stock worth $99,667 in the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arts-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

