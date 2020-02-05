Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.77.

Several research firms have commented on ABG. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

