Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

ABG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.20.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 131,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

