Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $4.51. Ascena Retail Group shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 14,478 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascena Retail Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The company has a market cap of $42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASNA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ascena Retail Group by 190.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ascena Retail Group by 157.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 511,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ascena Retail Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

About Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

