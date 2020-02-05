Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Lifted to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $0.60 price objective on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Shares of ATHOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,996. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.