Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $2,504,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 132,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,763 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 2,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,503. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $410.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

